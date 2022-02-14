Bobby Davis will become Elk Grove’s next police chief when his successor, Tim Albright retires next month. Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann announced his decision to promote the assistant police chief on Feb. 9.
“I’m extremely confident that Chief Davis is the right person to lead the Elk Grove Police Department into the future,” he told the Elk Grove City Council that night. “He understands the department, and he values the support and trust that has been built up in the community over the years.”
Davis will be the Elk Grove police’s fifth police chief as well as its first police chief of color in the city police department’s 16-year history. He thanked Behrmann and the City Council during their Feb. 9 meeting.
“I humbly accept this, and I genuinely look forward to this experience in moving forward with our city,” the future police chief said.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was pleased that the next police chief was chosen from within the Elk Grove police.
“I’ve been so impressed with you being out there,” she told him. “I’ve seen you at so many community events, you’re visible and that’s exactly what our community needs in our next police chief.”
Davis is a native of the Sacramento region and a 26-year law enforcement veteran who joined the Elk Grove police as its assistant police chief in 2020. He previously served in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years and earned the rank of captain before he moved to the Elk Grove police.
Davis was selected as the Elk Grove police’s second-in-command after city officials conducted a six-month search that reviewed 25 candidates from across the United States.
“To my sheriff’s family – 24 years,” he said during his speech at his March 2, 2020 swearing-in ceremony. “It’s been a good run, and it’s over. It’s time for me to move on to a new family.”
In his speech, Davis mentioned that his father is a retired Sacramento police sergeant who worked on the East Area Rapist case a few decades ago.
Years later, Davis was involved in the same investigation. He said that one of his proudest moments was when he called his father and announced that investigators arrested Joseph DeAngelo in 2018 when they determined that he was the culprit who terrorized communities across California in the 1970s and 80’s. The defendant was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2020.
Davis was sworn into his new role as Elk Grove assistant police chief just a few weeks before Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. The new leader then had to help manage the police while they adapted to new safety guidelines on how they interacted with the public.
Recently, Davis and Albright led the police staff after they experienced the loss of Motor Officer Ty Lenehan last month. The officer was fatally injured after a wrong-way driver struck him on Highway 99 in Sacramento on Jan. 21. Lenehan was the first Elk Grove police officer to die in the line-of-duty.
When it came to choosing Elk Grove’s next police chief, Behrmann decided to promote Davis instead of having an open recruitment for that position. Albright announced his retirement plans in early January.
“Given all of the circumstances, the city manager felt that promoting from within was the best option for the police department at this time,” Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen.
Previous city manager, Laura Gill performed the same action in 2016 when she promoted then-assistant police chief, Bryan Noblett to the top position after his successor, Police Chief Robert Lehner retired. Noblett did not work with an assistant police chief when he led the police department for three years.
In 2019, Behrmann selected Albright, who was then an Elk Grove police captain, to be the police chief after a few panels of citizens and law enforcement officers interviewed applicants in a recruitment process. Davis became the police department’s assistant police chief a few months later.
Laurence said that Davis was considered for police chief after Albright announced his retirement.
“(The police leadership) are doing their best to build strong candidates from within,” she said. “There was an opportunity, when (Albright) announced his retirement, to consider that.”
The Citizen could not reach Davis for comment for this story. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that all interview requests for Davis will be deferred until after he is sworn in as police chief. Albright could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
The Elk Grove city staff did not announce the date for Davis’s swearing-in ceremony, as of press time.
