dancing
Photos by Steve Crowley

Dancers played in the dark during the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s annual Family Dance at Laguna Town Hall on Feb. 21. This party had a glow-in-the-dark theme that invited families to wear bright clothing that could shine under black lights. The dance welcomed entire families to have fun on the dance floor during the month when the CSD hosts their annual father-daughter dances. See Page 8 for more photos.