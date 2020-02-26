Dancers played in the dark during the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s annual Family Dance at Laguna Town Hall on Feb. 21. This party had a glow-in-the-dark theme that invited families to wear bright clothing that could shine under black lights. The dance welcomed entire families to have fun on the dance floor during the month when the CSD hosts their annual father-daughter dances. See Page 8 for more photos.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Elk Grove wrestlers win section titles as six EGUSD schools are headed to state
- Local water district customer alleges overcharging
- Tony Lin appointed as new EG planning commissioner
- Election 2020: Singh joins City Council’s Dist. 3 race
- Election 2020: Four Congressional candidates make their pitches at forum
- Election 2020: Craft kicks off campaign for City Council
- Two suspected car thieves arrested
- New assistant police chief chosen
- The Tuskegee Legend
- EGPD officer rescues driver from burning car
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.