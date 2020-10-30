Phillip Lewis will oversee nearly 100 Elk Grove parks as well as the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s recreation programs and facilities, starting next month.
The CSD board on Oct. 21 approved his contract and he is set to begin his new role as parks and recreation administrator on Nov. 18. This position was vacant since Joshua Green was promoted to be the district’s general manager last year.
Lewis is currently the parks and recreation director for the city of Rocklin. He was also the community services director for Oregon City, and he worked as the executive director for the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District in Oregon. The 25-year parks service veteran holds a master’s degree in parks, recreation, and tourism from North Carolina State University.
“I’m very honored to be able to continue to work with this team and continue to move forward toward the future,” Lewis told the CSD board after they voted to hire him.
Green said that Lewis was among 67 applicants who sought the CSD position. CSD Director Jaclyn Moreno sat on the interview panel.
“I think you’re going to be a great fit and I’m really excited to see what you can do with our already well-functioning parks and rec department,” she said.
Under his new contractor, Lewis will earn a base salary of more than $171,000 and be eligible for cost-of-living adjustments to his pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.