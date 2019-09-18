The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) staff invites the public to a Sept. 19 meeting where they will address wildlife protection at Elk Grove Regional Park.
CSD officials imposed a moratorium on fishing at the park’s lake this June, due to concerns over fishing debris injuring ducks and geese there. This ban is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 18.
Steve Sims, the CSD’s director parks and neighborhood services, described the public’s mixed reactions to the six-month moratorium.
“The general reaction has been praise from stakeholders concerns with the health and safety of park wildlife, and a mix of frustration and understanding from the fishing community.”
The park’s lake was a popular fishing destination in Elk Grove for several years. This lake was stocked with trout and catfish twice a year by the state’s fish and wildlife department, as a part of their Fishing in the City program.
The CSD’s parks staff requested the moratorium on April 17 so they could have time to draft a wildlife protection plan for the park. CSD board members heard accounts of waterfowl dying from their injuries caused by fishing debris such as hooks and fishing lines.
“Why such a senseless injury, maiming, and death at the park,” Brandon Merritt, a member of a waterfowl rescue group told the board. “Just so that a few fishermen can come and grab a fish, and do who knows what with it?”
The parks staff also reported a problem with visitors feeding harmful, processed foods to ducks and geese at the lake.
Sims said that the CSD board will consider options on the fishing moratorium after they review the public feedback from the Sept. 19 meeting. He said that his staff will report to the board during their Nov. 6 meeting.
Sims said that ban on fishing led to a decrease in wildlife injuries in and around the lake.
He said that attendees at the Sept. 19 meeting can provide ideas to the parks staff on how to improve safety for the park’s wildlife.
“Options will include improvements to fishing practices if fishing activity is ultimately restored,” he said.
The Sept. 19 meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
