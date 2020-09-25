CSD hosting front yard scarecrow contest

Families, organizations, and teens are invited to craft and display scarecrows in their front yards as part of a contest held by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD).
This district’s contest is typically held every October at the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival, but concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the festival’s cancellation. The CSD staff is now hosting a “virtual” scarecrow contest where contestants can submit photos of their creations to organizers. Photos of the top submissions will be displayed on the CSD’s Facebook page where the public can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced on Oct. 9.
This year’s contest theme is “Unity and Connectedness.” Registration is free and each contestant will receive a contest badge for their scarecrow.
Pre-registration is due by Monday, Sept. 28 and scarecrow photos are due on Friday, Oct. 2. The categories are Group/Family and Teen/Young Adult (or people aged 13 and up).
For more information, contact Heather Shortino at (916) 405-5334 or heathershortino@csdparks.com.
