The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board traditionally recognizes the recently deceased during their meetings, and they honor them during a moment of silence.
At the end of their Aug. 5 meeting, they noted Los Angeles Firefighter Jose Perez and former Sacramento City Council Member Robbie Waters who both died from COVID-19.
CSD Director Rod Brewer then announced that he wanted to give an “extra notice” to friends or relatives who died from COVID-19 in the past few months.
He called upon community members to do their part in preventing the spread of the disease, whether it be washing hands, being mindful of social settings, or wearing face coverings.
Brewer announced that he lost three relatives and a close family friend to the respiratory disease. He then addressed those who are skeptical of the pandemic’s severity.
“This is not fake news, this is not a joke,” Brewer said. “If I’m losing (three) relatives, who is to say we’re going to lose another loved one? Let’s do what we can to get rid of this damn thing.”
After the meeting, he spoke with the Citizen and shared the names of his relatives he died this year from COVID-19: uncle Jordan Wright of Oakland; great aunt Bettye Sullivan of Fresno, cousin Frank Allen of Tulare, and family friend Rev. Lawrence Booker of Visalia.
Booker was a California National Guard veteran and a retired pastor from Tulare’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church before he died in April. He was 86. Brewer said that he considered him to be an uncle.
During his interview, Brewer said that his late relatives helped raise him after his father died when he was 9 years old.
“All of them were up in age,” he said. “(But) they were healthier than me, they exercised every day, they ate right, they didn’t drink, they didn’t smoke, and they really took care of themselves.”
Brewer noted the emotional impact of losing his relatives in a short period of time.
“It’s harder when you are unable to say goodbye to them because of the current state of affairs,” he said.
Due to social distancing protocols, Wright’s funeral service was broadcasted live on the Internet in June. Brewer said that not all of his relatives were able to watch the memorial due to technical limits.
“When you don’t have that opportunity to say goodbye - that really makes it frustrating and also heartbreaking,” he said on Aug. 6. “Those were some of the things going through my mind that led to my closing statement at last night’s meeting.”
The CSD director said that the Elk Grove community is generally doing a good job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 - he noted that the city had 1,072 confirmed cases and eight deaths.
“The number of cases are high, but the number of deaths is still relatively low,” he said.
Brewer said that he reminded the CSD board meeting’s online audience about stopping COVID-19 from spreading by practicing social distancing and avoiding social gatherings.
“It’s a reminder that we can beat this disease and virus, but we also got to look out for each other and we got to work as a community,” he said.
The CSD board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
