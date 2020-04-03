In a move to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials on March 31 announced they will temporarily close all of their district’s park amenities across Elk Grove.
Closed amenities include playgrounds, athletic fields, sports courts, skate parks, group picnic areas. These closures started on April 1 and will remain until further notice.
The CSD’s trails and 98 parks will remain open – their parks staff advises visitors to avoid gathering in groups and to protect themselves from the coronavirus by staying at least six feet away from others.
“Outdoor recreation continues to be an important way for people to stay healthy and manage stress, but we must do it safely and with proper physical distancing,” CSD General Manager Joshua Green said in a press statement. “After careful consideration, we determined that we must provide clear guidance to Elk Grove residents, followed by visible actions, to keep people safe and slow the spread of (coronavirus) in our community.”
CSD officials noted that their parks staff previously installed signs that discouraged visitors from using their playgrounds and to practice social distancing. However, they received reports about gatherings still occurring at the parks as well as visitors playing sports games.
On March 31, the Sacramento County public health staff reported there were 31 confirmed coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths in Elk Grove. Sacramento County’s first coronavirus fatality occurred on March 10 when the respiratory illness claimed the life of an elderly Elk Grove resident who lived at an assisted living facility. As of March 31, Sacramento County had 265 confirmed cases and eight deaths.
Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann announced his support of the CSD’s action to close park amenities.
“We hope that the community will comply with the closures for their own safety, and the safety of those most vulnerable, to slow the spread,” he said in a press statement.
Sacramento County public health officials on March 19 issued a “stay-at-home” order that called upon county residents to stay at home as much as possible in order to avoid coronavirus infections. Residents are allowed to leave their essential homes such as grocery shopping and exercising in the outdoors.
The county’s law enforcement agencies, including the Elk Grove police, are tasked with enforcing the stay-at-home order. They have the ability to issue misdemeanor citations to those who repeatedly violate that order.
The Elk Grove police are now campaigning to educate the public about why they should stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are continuing to educate and encourage our communities to voluntarily comply with the Health Department orders,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen on March 31.
