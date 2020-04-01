The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on April 1 will review a proposed agreement on fire and emergency medical coverage for the Wilton Rancheria’s future Elk Grove casino-resort. Plans are to open the $500 million facility in late 2021 at 10436 Grant Line Road, near Kammerer Road. The project includes an 110,260-square-foot gambling space.
The CSD staff noted in their report that the casino project sits on sovereign land and therefore it is not a part of the Cosumnes Fire Department’s service area. The Wilton Rancheria is now working on a fire services agreement with the CSD.
Under the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Wilton Rancheria will pay $805,500 to the district before the casino’s construction – this one-time payment would represent the development impact fees that the CSD charges for that type of facility.
Wilton Rancheria would also pay for an aerial fire truck, and they will pay a “community benefit contribution” of $3 million within five years of the casino’s opening day.
“The MOU term is ongoing,” a CSD staff report noted. “However, in the event Wilton Rancheria seeks to expand the capacity, height and/or square footage of its facility the MOU provides that the district and Wilton Rancheria will meet and confer, in good faith, to discuss any impacts to ongoing and/or one-time payments.”
The CSD board’s April 1 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus situation, they will meet online instead of gathering at their chambers. These directors will use the Zoom application. For a direct link to the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/ j/645238838?status=suc-
cess.
The meeting’s agenda can be viewed at www.YourCSD.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.