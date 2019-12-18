Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to open Singh and Kaur Park in Elk Grove’s Laguna Ridge area in late 2020 or early 2021. The CSD board will review a proposed $2.2 million construction contract for the project at their Dec. 18 meeting.
This park is the third project that’s managed by the CSD and the city of Elk Grove. Under their agreement, the CSD designs, builds, and operates parks in the Laguna Ridge area, while the city collects funds for those projects.
Singh and Kaur Park was named in memory of Surinder Singh and Gurmej Singh Atwal – they were elderly Sikh community members who were fatally shot in 2011 while they took a walk on East Stockton Boulevard in north Elk Grove.
Their unknown assailant remains at large and the Elk Grove police announced this fall that they reopened their investigation of the murder case.
Friends and relatives of Singh and Atwal encouraged the Elk Grove City Council to name a future park after them in 2016. The park’s name is based on the Sikh custom of using the surnames of “Singh” for males and “Kaur” for females, according to a CSD staff report.
This five-acre park’s site is near the corner of Ponta Delgada Drive and Atrio Circle. Planned amenities include a basketball court, a playground, a shade structure, and a volleyball court.
The CSD staff is advising their board to award a $2.2 million contract to Environmental Landscape Solutions to build the park. If approved, the construction could begin as early as next April.
The CSD board’s Dec. 18 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Buildng, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
