The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Oct. 16 will decide if visitors can fish at Elk Grove Regional Park’s lake.
They approved a temporary ban on fishing in April, due to concerns over fishing debris such as hooks and lines injuring ducks and geese there. This fishing moratorium is scheduled to end on Nov. 18.
The CSD parks staff is recommending the board to reinstate fishing, but under new regulations such as only allowing fishing at the lake from March through November. They will present their wildlife protection plan for the park at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting.
The staff’s recommendations are based on public feedback they gathered online as well as at the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival, three focus group meetings, and a community meeting held last month.
“You’re generally responsible people who are using the facility the way it was intended to be used,” said Josh Branco, a CSD management analyst, told the attendees at the Sept. 19 meeting. “What we’re looking to do is to improve the experience for everyone at the park.”
The park’s lake was a popular fishing destination for several decades. Employees from the state’s fish and wildlife department regularly stocked the lake with trout and catfish as a part of the state’s “Fishing in the City” program.
Concerns over harmful fishing debris were shared with the CSD board in April, which prompted them to impose the fishing moratorium. During last month’s community meeting, collected trash such as hooks, knives, artificial lures, and fishing lines were presented. The CSD staff also showed graphic photographs of waterfowl that swallowed hooks or fishing lines.
Included in the CSD staff’s proposed wildlife protection plan is to have park rangers enforce fishing rules at the lake. These rangers won’t issue citations, but they can call law enforcement officers for support or tell offenders to leave the park, according to a CSD staff report.
There is also a proposal to only allow fishing from March 1 until Nov. 30, and to have staff conduct more maintenance at the lake during the offseason. The CSD staff seeks to start a public education campaign on proper fishing etiquette at the park.
As for solutions to protect waterfowl, the CSD staff is proposing ideas such as closing Pirate’s Island to provide a safe area for the birds, banning the feeding of human foods to ducks and geese, and creating an Elk Grove Park Lake Fund to help fund improvements for the lake.
The CSD board’s Oct. 16 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Center, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
