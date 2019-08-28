Styrofoam cups and food containers will no longer be used at concession stands in four Elk Grove recreation facilities.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Aug. 21 unanimously approved the ban in an effort to reduce Styrofoam trash in landfills. Their resolution stated that the material is a toxic pollutant that can leak harmful chemicals into foods and beverages.
“As we know, Styrofoam is not biodegradable; they do cause a lot of health issues,” CSD Director Rod Brewer said at the end of the meeting. “(The ban) just goes to the further commitment of our society to get further away from cancer-causing chemicals.”
The CSD staff will stop using Styrofoam at concession stands at the Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex, Bartholomew Sports Park, and the Fox Swim Center, according to a CSD staff report. This ban will also affect the CSD-operated stand at the new Elk Grove Aquatics Center.
The CSD staff plans to use paper products at their concession stands instead.
In June, the Elk Grove Unified School District staff decided to replace Styrofoam cups with paper ones at their middle and high schools. High school student activists proposed a citywide Styrofoam ban to the Elk Grove City Council this summer – the Council voted to form a committee to study such a ban.
During the CSD board’s Aug. 21 meeting, students and faculty advisors from environmental clubs at Elk Grove and Cosumnes Oaks high schools praised the CSD board and staff for the Styrofoam ban at CSD facilities.
Soumaya Lhamous, the president of the environmental club at Elk Grove High School, thanked them for “being ahead of the city and for being proactive in your search for a solution to a problem that a lot of citizens in the community have been talking about and pushing for.”
Mackenzie Wieser, the chair of the Elk Grove Planning Commission and an outspoken advocate of Styrofoam bans, also praised the CSD board.
“I love how hard you guys are working to be out ahead of the city on these very pressing issues,” she said.
After their vote, the CSD board had their picture taken with Wieser and the students.
