The Elk Grove Veterans Memorial project will take a step forward for the first time in three years.
On May 4, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board approved a $67,882 construction contract to build the memorial’s second phase at Elk Grove Regional Park.
This stage includes four benches and a pathway that will be open for “pavers” or bricks that display a veteran’s name, rank, and military branch. Each paver is available for purchase via the Cosumnes Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that is the project’s main organizer.
The 2-acre memorial site is near the White Diamond field at the north side of the park. This project’s first phase, which includes a flagpole, a concrete star, and a decomposed granite trail, was finished in 2019.
When the project is completed later in this decade, the monument will have two memorial walls, a “Stars and Stripes Plaza,” and bronze stars that can each display up to 20 veterans’ names. Each star costs a $2,500 donation and is intended for organizations to purchase.
The memorial will be dedicated to veterans both living and deceased.
“I think we’re all just happy to see it keep moving because it’s really important in the community to have it,” CSD Director Gil Albiani said at the CSD board’s May 4 meeting. “There are a lot of veterans in this community.”
Oscar O’con, a veteran who spoke on behalf of the Cosumnes Legacy Foundation, told the board that the idea for the memorial started 14 years ago. He recalled when he moved to Elk Grove more than 20 years ago.
“I was surprised when (the city) didn’t have a memorial,” O’con said.
He noted that the Elk Grove monument will be one of the country’s few memorials where the public can honor living veterans.
“Normally, they just (honor) a veteran after they pass and the family just gets a flag,” O’con said. “Here, it’s going to be a little different.”
That night, the CSD board approved a $61,711 construction contract with the project’s lowest bidder, Saenz Landscape Construction Company. The second phase project’s original cost estimate was $39,000, but all of the bidders had estimates that were higher. The Cosumnes Legacy Foundation only had $40,000 to cover the construction, the CSD staff reported.
Staff also noted that rising fuel and construction supply costs led to the revised project cost.
The CSD board also authorized the CSD parks staff to spend more than $35,000 in Quimby funds to cover a budget deficit that was due to soft costs along with design and management costs.
Plans are to complete the construction in 45 days and reopen the memorial site to the public in late 2022.
CSD Director Rod Brewer stressed the importance of private fundraising to complete the memorial project within a few years. He mentioned that the annual Memorial Day walk from the Elk Grove Cemetery to Elk Grove Regional Park is a good opportunity to attract donors.
“At the end of the day, funds will need to be raised to make all of this a reality,” Brewer said.
For information on purchasing memorial dedications to veterans, visit the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial’s website at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/egveterans.
