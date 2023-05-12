Elk Grove city sales taxes increased by one cent last month, and 37% of allocated tax funds are now expected to support local fire and parks services.
That is the Measure E agreement that was approved by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board in a 4-0 vote on May 3. CSD Director Jim Luttrell was absent.
The Elk Grove City Council unanimously approved the deal at their May 10 meeting.
“It means a lot to you in the audience and everyone in the city of Elk Grove, who visits it, or just passes through,” CSD Board President Gil Albiani said at the CSD board’s May 3 meeting.
Last November, 54% of voters approved Measure E, which is designed to boost funding for public safety services, parks, city transportation, and programs that address homelessness.
The measure’s proponents estimate that Elk Grove’s new 8.75% sales tax could generate an estimated $21.3 million a year. A citizens oversight committee was formed by the city council this spring to review how the funds are spent.
City and CSD officials hosted nearly 30 outreach meetings to Elk Grove community groups and reportedly gathered feedback from more than 1,500 residents before the City Council placed Measure E on the November ballot.
During the CSD board’s May 3 meeting, CSD General Manager Joshua Green thanked Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann for his collaboration while Behrmann sat in the audience.
Under the new, tax-sharing agreement, the city of Elk Grove will collect 62% of allocated funds while 37% will go to the CSD. The remaining 20% of revenues will be placed in a “Future Project Reserve” that’s controlled by city officials, according to a CSD staff report.
After the CSD collects its revenues, then they’ll divide their share by spending two-thirds of it on fire services while one-third goes to park services.
The CSD staff report presented a hypothetical scenario where Measure E generates $22.5 million in one year. Of that amount, $11 million would go to the city of Elk Grove, while the CSD gets $6.7 million. The remaining $4.5 million will be placed in the Future Project Reserve. Under the CSD agreement, the district’s $6.7 million would be divided by spending $4.5 million on fire services and $2.2 million on parks services.
This tax-sharing agreement will continue in perpetuity unless one party leaves the deal, according to a CSD staff report.
Before Measure E, the majority of the CSD’s revenues came from property taxes and service fees charged to CSD customers. Green on May 3 told the CSD board about the interest in diversifying the district’s revenues in 2019, which ultimately led to the tax measure.
“We talked about the diversification of revenues and the need to sustain services to the community and maintain a high-quality workforce,” he said. “And it was an opportunity to hear from the community and learn what services they need.”
Green said that the greatest need his staff heard from the public was improved police, fire and emergency medical response.
After the CSD receives Measure E tax dollars, the district staff plans to propose hiring numerous employees, including 18 firefighters, a park ranger and an urban forester who will oversee the district’s 46,000 park trees.
Green emphasized to the CSD board they will review these proposed budget items for approval later this year. The general manager said that his staff anticipates their district will receive its first round of Measure E payments in July.
