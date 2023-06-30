The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on June 21 approved a two- fiscal year budget plan that will go into effect next month. These plans will fund the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system that includes 102 parks.
The new districtwide budgets are $192.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, and $179.2 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year. These budgets also anticipate more than $6 million a year in revenues from Elk Grove’s new Measure E sales tax that went into effect this April after most local voters approved the 1% tax increase last November.
The 2024-25 districtwide budget is about $13 million less than the previous year due to the anticipated completion of capital projects such as the CORE recreation center at Morse Community Park, the district’s budget manager Jillian Chavez told the board. Plans are to open the $31 million, two-story recreation center in 2025.
“The proposed budget aligns with the mission as it identifies resources and delineates a comprehensive spending plan in order to continue enhancing the lives of residents, visitors, businesses, and employees, Chavez said.
Directors voted 4-0 to approve the biennial budget with the exception of the fire department’s plan to hire up to 18 firefighters to serve the Elk Grove and Galt communities. The board will have a future hearing on the hiring of those firefighters instead.
Fire officials are still waiting for the federal approval of a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, which they want to use for hiring the additional firefighters.
The recently approved CSD budget plan assumes that the district will receive the grant. If Cosumnes Fire doesn’t receive the grant then they will adjust their hiring plans and determine if they will have enough district funds to hire the personnel, Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez said.
In the biennial budget plan, the estimated cost for hiring additional safety personnel and providing them with fire academy training is $1 million over the next two fiscal years.
Early this month, Rodriguez told the Citizen that he wanted to wait and see how much Measure E tax revenues will be collected over the next six months before making decisions on hiring additional firefighters.
Director Peter Sakaris abstained himself from the board vote and after raising questions about the budget plan and how it incorporates the grant-funded firefighters.
“I don’t feel comfortable getting a staff report that did not come to the conclusion that we didn’t look at not getting the SAFER grant, and we’re discussing that now,” he said.
Aside from hiring more firefighters, CSD officials plan to use Measure E tax dollars to hire a fire vehicle mechanic, purchase $1 million technological and software enhancements, and spend $1 million on improving fire stations and equipment.
As for the district’s parks department, officials will use Measure E funds to hire a park ranger, and an urban forester who will oversee the district’s 46,000 park trees. There are also plans to invest $151,714 on sidewalk and trail renovations, and $505,713 on revitalizing aging park infrastructures over the next two fiscal years.
District officials also want to spend $205,315 in Measure E funds on youth gang and crime prevention measures such as hiring a youth outreach coordinator, starting teen programs, and creating a scholarship.
The CSD board also approved a few budget requests that will be supported by the district’s General Fund instead of Measure E. These items include $250,000 to replace a waterslide at the Wackford Aquatic Complex and $160,000 to replace heating and air conditioning at a fire facility.
CSD projects ‘modest’ economic growth
over next five years
Most of the districtwide budgets for the next two fiscal years are based on the district’s General Fund, which was estimated to have $101 million and $102 million respectively in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years. The General Fund receives the bulk of its revenues from property taxes – the CSD staff anticipates they’ll have $64 million in property taxes in the 2023-24 fiscal year and a higher collection of $67 million in the following fiscal year.
In a five-year forecast, the district expects “modest” economic growth and no immediate threat of a recession, according to the CSD’s May 17 staff report. They also expect property tax revenues to rise by an average of 5% over the next five years, despite the real estate market slowing down.
When the biennial budget plan ends in June 2025, CSD officials expect to have an ending balance of $86.1 million in the districtwide budget. However, they warned that the district could face a $470,343 deficit in the 2025-26 fiscal year when expenses are projected to exceed revenues.
“The district is taking proactive steps to mitigate the rising costs of services by taking action to increase program revenues and looking for ways to reduce the cost while maintaining service levels,” the CSD’s May 17 staff report stated.
