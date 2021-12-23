Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials on Dec. 15 unanimously approved an $8.9 million construction contract for Fire Station 77.
Plans are to open the 3,300 square-foot facility on a 3.35-acre lot at 8350 Poppy Ridge Road in the fall of 2023. This station’s fire and emergency medical crews will mainly serve the growing communities such as Laguna Ridge in southeastern Elk Grove. They will also help cover the nearby area of the Sky River Casino that is scheduled to open in late 2022.
“The fire station will also benefit other areas within the Cosumnes Community Services District by augmenting the services provided to those areas,” Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez told the Citizen. “All residents within our response jurisdiction will benefit because of the addition of Station 77.”
He added that Station 77’s fire engine and medic companies will help his fire department reach their goal of arriving at emergencies within six minutes of a 911 call.
In November 2020, then-Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin told the CSD board about the need for a new fire station and said that crews from Station 71 on Elk Grove Boulevard are often impacted by traffic when they travel to the Poppy Ridge Road area where Station 77 will be built.
This future station has been planned for more than 15 years, but the project was delayed during the late 2000s recession.
A committee of a fire battalion chief and several fire captains later helped design the station’s conceptual plan. The station includes three apparatus bays, six dormitories, a communication tower, and solar energy panels that are a part of the CSD’s Climate Action Plan, said Scott Jones, the CSD’s engineering, development, and design director on Dec. 15.
Plans are to have Station 77 operated by 15 employees who were recruited last year from the fire department’s academy. This facility will also operate on an annual $3 million budget, according to the district’s Nov. 4, 2020 staff report.
On Dec. 15, the CSD board awarded the $8.9 million construction contract to the lowest bidder, D.L. Falk Construction of Hayward. This contract is more than $843,000 higher than the original estimate of the construction budget. As part of the deal, the CSD will also pay an $894,900 contingency in the event of unforeseen project expenses.
The overall project cost is budgeted at $12.3 million, which includes $1.7 million for fire apparatus purchases, and $600,000 for design costs.
As part of an agreement approved by CSD officials last year, apprentices from the labor organization Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council will be involved in the construction of the fire station.
Station 77 will be named after Elk Grove’s first fire chief, J.D. “Dell” Cann.
