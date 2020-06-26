The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) will operate on a $131 million budget during the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins next month. Their board unanimously approved the budget plan during their June 17 meeting.
The CSD operates the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
This spring, the district faced an estimated $2.3 million budget gap since they closed their recreation facilities and canceled their recreation programs in mid-March, due to the COVID-19 situation.
During the CSD board’s May 6 meeting, the district’s Chief Administrative Officer Nitish Sharma informed the directors they could offset the shortfall by using $700,000 in cost-cutting savings and $425,000 in carryover funds from last year’s district budget.
On June 3, CSD General Manager Joshua Green in a letter informed the board that their district’s property tax revenues arose by $3 million. Most of the district’s revenues come from property taxes collected in Elk Grove and Galt – Green wrote there has been a 2% increase in property valuations.
Green also stated that the district’s ambulance service revenues increased by $1 million.
The new 2020-21 budget’s $131.6 plan includes $79 million for the district’s general fund. Most of the general fund will pay fire department and parks staff salaries and benefits that add up to $66 million. The district also budgeted $8.3 million for pension costs, which marks an increase of $1.3 million from last year’s budget.
Overall, the 2020-21 budget plan will result in a $700,000 surplus, according to a CSD staff report.
During the June 17 board meeting, CSD Director Gil Albiani complemented Sharma’s work in presenting the new budget plan.
“I remember when our budget efforts took weeks and weeks, and meetings and meetings and it got to the point where we dotted every ‘i’ and crossed every ‘t,’” he said. “You have done all of those things for us.”
