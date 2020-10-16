A parade of classic cars drove through Elk Grove’s Glenbrooke Del Webb adult community during the late afternoon of Oct. 6. The Glenbrooke Community Association hosted the parade and ‘Driveway Happy Hours’ after postponing the events from August, due to the late summer’s wildfire smoke issues. Oct. 6 was to be the annual National Night Out, when neighborhood watch groups hold block parties. Pictured, right, are the Parade King and Queen Leo and Kathy Plumley.
Cruising into autumn
Del Webb community holds classic car parade
