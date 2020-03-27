CHP searches for suspects in fatal hit-and-run on I-5
An unknown driver or drivers fatally struck a pedestrian who walked on Interstate-5, outside Elk Grove, during the evening of March 23. Investigators believe that several vehicles may have hit the victim and then fled the scene.
This incident was reported around 10 p.m. at southbound I-5, near Cosumnes River Boulevard in Sacramento.
Authorities said that an elderly woman who wore a tan coat and a hat walked in the roadway. They later heard that a driver in a blue or green BMW struck her and then fled. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The CHP closed southbound I-5 for more than four hours during the investigation. Sacramento County corners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
Readers who have information about the incident and the people involved in the collision are asked to contact Officer Young at the CHP’s South Sacramento office, (916) 681-2300.
Shots reported in Laguna neighborhood
The Elk Grove police reported that an unknown suspect fired shots in a Laguna neighborhood on March 20. Investigators found shell casings in the area, authorities said. No injuries were reported and no houses were struck.
The first incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. near the corner of Adobe Creek and Forked Creek ways. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that police investigated the scene and determined that the shooting happened earlier that morning.
Police later received a service call about shots in the same area around 9:10 p.m. near the corner of Bambridge Way and Old Creek Drive.
Readers with information about the shootings can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
