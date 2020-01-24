Reported gunman turns out to be teen with pellet gun
Elk Grove police cited a 13-year-old boy who reportedly carried a pellet gun near the Harriet Eddy Middle School campus during the afternoon of Jan. 17.
This incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. at the 9300 block of Soaring Oaks Drive in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that authorities were first notified about a suspect who appeared to be carrying a firearm near the corner of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard.
They later found the suspect walking near Eddy and throwing away an object that was revealed to be a pellet gun. The suspect was cited on charges of bringing a weapon to school grounds. He was released to a parent.
