High school burglary suspect arrested
Elk Grove police detectives on May 7 arrested a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly stole equipment from the Elk Grove High School campus in March. He’s also accused of stealing a truck and a vehicle engine from a yard on Iron Rock Way last month.
Joseph Bradley was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, and vehicle theft, as well as committing grand theft during a state of emergency.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Bradley and an unknown suspect first burglarized Elk Grove High’s metal shop during the late evening of March 29. They allegedly stole two welders and other equipment that had a total value of $7,000. The Elk Grove police later shared campus security camera footage of the two suspects.
Bradley and an unknown companion also allegedly stole a truck in a locked yard during the early morning of April 4. Authorities believe that he used the vehicle to haul away a vehicle engine that was worth $18,000. Jimenez said that police later found the stolen truck.
Detectives later identified Bradley as a suspect and took him into custody in Sacramento. The police also reportedly received one stolen welder that belongs to Elk Grove High. Bradley was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Authorities said that the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.