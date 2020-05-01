Police chase suspects driving ATVs in park
Elk Grove police officers pursued two suspects who drove All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in a park during the afternoon of April 26. Authorities soon ended the chase, due to public safety concerns, the police said.
This incident was reported around 3 p.m. near the corner of Bilby and Bruceville roads in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were notified about the suspects, described as men in their twenties, at a park and they later attempted to stop them. After ending their pursuit, the police could not find the drivers in the nearby area.
Jenna Brinkman, a spokesperson for local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District told the Citizen there was no observable damage at Machado Dairy Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.