Suspect attempts to rob two ATM customers
The Elk Grove police reported that an armed suspect attempted to rob two ATM customers during the afternoon of May 30. No injuries were reported. The suspect remains at large.
These incidents were reported around 4:20 p.m. at two banks near the corner of Laguna Boulevard and Trenholm Drive in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect first brandished a knife and tried to rob an ATM customer at a Bank of America branch.
After the victim fled, the suspect then went to a Chase branch where he ordered an ATM customer to surrender her cash to him. Jimenez said that the victim screamed for help, and the suspect then left the scene.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his late teens or early twenties. He wore a black hat, dark clothing, and a white face covering.
Readers with information about these incidents can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
