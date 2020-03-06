Stabbing reported in street fight
An unknown man stabbed and wounded a person during a fight that broke out in a street during the late afternoon of Feb. 27. Elk Grove police reported that the victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
This incident was reported around 5 p.m. near the corner of Calvine and Elk Grove-Florin roads in north Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect fled the scene on a dark-colored motorcycle. Authorities describe him as a white male adult who wore a black vest, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Two ATM customers targeted at same location in one week
The Elk Grove police reported that a robbery and an attempted robbery occurred at the same ATM last week. According to the police reports, the unknown suspects have different physical descriptions.
The first incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Wells Fargo ATM on Feb. 25 at the 5100 block of Laguna Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that a customer was using an ATM when a suspect walked up and ordered the victim to withdraw money. The suspect then pushed the victim and ran away after he or she could not follow the order.
Authorities describe the Feb. 25 incident’s suspect as a Hispanic male in his forties who wore a black hooded sweatshirt.
The next ATM incident occurred the following night on 9:45 p.m. Jimenez reported that a suspect confronted a customer at the ATM and appeared to hold a firearm. The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone after the victim did not withdraw funds.
Police said that the suspect in that case was described as an African American male who wore a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Medication robbery reported at pharmacy
Two unknown suspects jumped over a counter at a north Elk Grove pharmacy and stole prescription medications on March 1. The Elk Grove police reported that the suspects moved away the employees during the robbery.
This incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the Walgreens store on the 8400 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Authorities have few details of the suspects other than they were described as African American male adults who fled in a gray sedan.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Purse robbery reported at Laguna Springs Drive
Authorities said that an unknown teenager assaulted and robbed a woman at Laguna Springs Drive during the evening of Feb. 25. The victim suffered injuries, the Elk Grove police reported.
This robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. at the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the victim was walking when the suspect snatched her purse and fled. The robber then pushed her down when she attempted to get her property back. Jimenez said that the suspect fled in a gray or white sedan that carried two males.
Authorities describe the suspect as an African American male in his late teens who wore a blue or green hooded sweatshirt.
Readers with information about this robbery can call the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
