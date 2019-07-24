Teen accused of arson

Elk Grove police arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly burning a vehicle as well as vegetation during the early afternoon of July 17. No injuries were reported.

This incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the 8200 block of Geneva Pointe Drive in north Elk Grove.

Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that police investigators reviewed security camera footage and saw the suspect igniting a bush fire near the vehicle. They later tracked him down and took him into custody. He was booked into juvenile hall on arson charges.