Suspect allegedly injures officer during arrest
A 31-year-old man allegedly injured an Elk Grove police officer when the police tried to take him into custody on Jan. 4.
Michael Davis of Elk Grove was arrested on police resistance and verbal threat charges.
This incident was reported around 4 p.m. at the 8400 block of Crystal Walk Circle in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were notified about the suspect causing a disturbance at the scene.
Davis allegedly behaved aggressively when he walked toward the officers. They then detained him before he injured an officer. Jimenez said that the suspect also verbally threatened the police. Authorities then took him into custody and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Armed suspects burglarize Camden house
Two armed suspects entered a house and stole an item from a house in the Camden area during the afternoon of Jan. 4. They fled when the homeowner encountered them, the Elk Grove police reported.
This incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the 9000 block of Camden Lake Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the victim came home and left the garage door open. The homeowner later heard the interior garage door open and saw two suspects inside the home – both carried firearms, Jimenez said.
The suspects then left the house and fled in a black sedan that was driven by a third suspect. Jimenez said the car was last seen driving eastward toward Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Authorities describe the suspects as African American males in their late teens or early twenties who wore dark clothing and used their sweatshirts to cover their faces.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
Vehicle theft suspect arrested
Elk Grove police detectives on Jan. 3 arrested a 38-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle in Elk Grove last October. Authorities said that the car was recovered but its catalytic converter was stolen.
Richard Vang of Sacramento was arrested on vehicle theft, conspiracy, drug, and probation violation charges.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that investigators linked Vang to the Oct. 2 incident where a vehicle was stolen at a home on Bull Mountain Circle in Laguna. This car was reportedly abandoned nearby.
The Elk Grove police are involved in an ongoing campaign to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. They held an “Etch and Catch” event on Jan. 4 at the Break Masters shop where 75 community members had their catalytic converters etched with information that can help investigators find thieves.
Driver robbed while unloading car
The Elk Grove police reported that two unknown suspects robbed a driver who unloaded her vehicle during the late afternoon of Jan. 5. Authorities said that the victim fell to the ground after a struggle with a suspect over her purse. No injuries were reported.
This incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the 10300 block of Sherman Oaks Court in Sheldon.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that a suspect first tried to take the purse off the victim’s shoulder before she tried to regain control of it. The second suspect then helped his companion steal the purse before they fled in an awaiting car that’s described as an older compact vehicle.
Authorities describe the suspects as African American males in their late teens or early twenties. One wore a white sweatshirt and black jeans, while the other suspect wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Suspects steal laptops from coffee shop customers
Three unknown suspects stole two laptop computers from customers who were sitting at a coffee shop during the early evening of Jan. 5. The Elk Grove police reported that one suspect grabbed a victim who tried to chase after a thief. No injuries were reported.
This incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the Starbucks shop on the 8800 block of Bond Road in central Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspects fled in a getaway car that was described as an older model station wagon. Authorities describe the suspects as African American males in their late teens or early twenties who wore dark, hooded sweatshirts.
Readers with information about this robbery can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
