Two teens rob pedestrian in early morning incident
Authorities reported that two unknown juveniles threatened a pedestrian with a gun and robbed him during the early morning of Aug. 6. No injuries were reported.
This incident was reported around 12:40 a.m. at the 9300 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road, near Del Meyer Park in central Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspects confronted the victim while he was walking at the scene. One took out a handgun and ordered him to surrender his property.
The suspects then walked away in an eastbound direction after the victim obeyed their orders.
Authorities describe the suspects as African American males in their late teens who wore dark-colored clothing.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
Witness leads police to suspected vehicle burglar
Elk Grove police arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly burglarized two vehicles in Laguna during the morning of Aug. 7. A witness reportedly followed him and helped officers track him down to an apartment complex.
Tizeyah Obryant of Hayward was arrested on burglary charges. He is accused of breaking into vehicles at the 7700 block of Laguna Boulevard and the 9600 block of Bruceville Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that a witness alerted the police at 11 a.m. after the second burglary. Officers later detained Obryant and reportedly found stolen property in his vehicle. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
