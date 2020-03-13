Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.