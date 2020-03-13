Police chase suspected shoplifter at a TJ Maxx
Elk Grove police officers got into a struggle with a suspected shoplifter at a TJ Maxx store in Laguna on March 8. The suspect allegedly lied about her name to the police and they later learned there were warrants for her arrest.
Dixie Ballweber, 42, of Dixon was arrested on theft, police resistance, drug, burglary tool possession, and warrant charges.
This incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that officers responded to a service call about a suspected shoplifting at the store.
Ballweber allegedly tried to run away from the police when they attempted to detain her. She also “became combative” when officers tried to take her into custody, Jimenez reported.
The police also found methamphetamine, burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia, during a search of her, the authorities reported.
Ballweber was wanted out of West Sacramento, Solano County, and Nevada’s Mineral County. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Boba tea shop robbed
Three unknown men robbed a boba tea shop in Laguna during the evening of March 8. One suspect struck an employee during the incident, the Elk Grove police reported.
This incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Big Boba Theory shop at the 6600 block of Laguna Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspects entered the business and ordered the employees to surrender money to them. After a suspect attacked a victim, the men stole cash from an opened register and fled the scene.
Authorities describe one suspect as an African American male who wore a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as an African American male who wore a green, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. Police said the third suspect was described as an African American male who wore all black clothing.
Readers with information about this robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
