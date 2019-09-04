Suspect accused of growing 780 marijuana plants
Elk Grove police on Aug. 27 arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly grew hundreds of marijuana plants at two homes.
Jia Zhu of Elk Grove was arrested on marijuana cultivation charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that detectives searched homes at the 9600 block of Mindoka Way in East Elk Grove, and the 10000 block of Waterfield Drive in the East Franklin area.
Authorities reportedly seized more than 780 marijuana plants when they conducted the warrant searches.
Elk Grove city law prohibits the commercial cultivation of marijuana.
