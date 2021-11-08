The Elk Grove police arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly led them on a vehicle pursuit during the afternoon of Nov. 4. They reportedly discovered a loaded and stolen gun in his backpack and they also discovered, via a records check, that he was on parole.
Justin Hicks was arrested on police resistance, theft, weapons, parole violation, drug, and burglary tool possession charges.
This incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the corner of Sheldon and Power Inn roads in north Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jeremy Banks reported that officers first saw Hicks commit a vehicle code violation and attempted to get him to pull over. The suspect allegedly led them on a high-speed chase. Banks said that officers stopped following him due to his reckless driving that posed a danger to the public. A CHP air unit later reportedly helped the police find the suspect’s car near the Elk Grove city limits.
Elk Grove and Sacramento police officers contacted Hicks who allegedly refused to follow their orders before the police detained him.
Banks reported that in addition to finding the gun in the suspect’s backpack, the police also discovered a controlled substance and suspected burglary tools in his car. Hicks was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The Elk Grove police also noted that detectives learned about the suspect and determined that he also burglarized an Elk Grove home. They later served a search warrant at his home and discovered several firearms that were reported stolen, according to an Elk Grove police announcement on Facebook.
Hicks was then booked on additional charges at the main jail.
Dog-stealing suspects remain at large
The Elk Grove police are still investigating the Oct. 28 case where three unknown suspects stole a pedestrian’s dog during a street robbery.
Police spokesperson Jeremy Banks on Nov. 8 told the Citizen that the investigation is still “ongoing.”
During the afternoon of Oct. 28, a pedestrian was walking her dog around 2:50 p.m. when three suspects came up to her near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Four Winds Drive in the Lakeside area.
Banks said they first tried to steal her purse before taking away her dog. They reportedly struck and injured her before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
The police did not disclose a description of the suspects and the dog, as of press time. Readers with information about the incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
