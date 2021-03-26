Suspect arrested for Kelsey Drive shooting
A 51-year-old suspect allegedly shot and wounded a person during an argument at Kelsey Drive on March 17. The Elk Grove police detained her at the scene and took her into custody.
Viancia Roberson was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that officers were notified about a shooting that occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive in central Elk Grove.
Police found the injured victim and had her transported to a local hospital.
Gray said that investigators learned that Roberson earlier argued with the victim before she took out a firearm and shot the person multiple times.
The suspect is now being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 7 at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail records.
Teen allegedly shoots at driver
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a driver after a confrontation during the evening of March 20. No injuries were reported.
Ronit Giran of Elk Grove was arrested on assault, verbal threat, and weapons charges.
This incident was reported around 10:05 p.m. at the 8800 block of Mandalay Way in the Camden area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that Giran confronted the driver while the victim sat in a car. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim and pulled out a firearm. Gray said that Giran shot at the victim while he drove away.
Officers later found and arrested the suspect. They discovered a firearm that was loaded, concealed and un-serialized in his car, Gray said.
Giran was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was no longer in custody, as of press time.
Two suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping driver
The Elk Grove police arrested two boys, ages 16 and 17, for allegedly kidnapping a driver at gunpoint and forcing the victim to drive on March 19. Investigators determined that a suspect used a BB gun to commit the crime. No injuries were reported.
Authorities did not release the suspects’ names since they are minors.
This incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the 7100 block of Bari Court in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that the suspect got into the victim’s car and threatened the driver with a firearm. The driver then continued to travel until the suspects exited the car. One suspect allegedly shot and damaged one of the car windows.
Gray said that officers soon contacted the suspects and learned that one was on probation. They reportedly found the BB gun as well as a baton and stolen identification at his home. Gray said that police also discovered stolen identification during a search of the other suspect.
Both suspects were arrested on kidnapping, theft, weapons, and vandalism charges. They were booked into juvenile hall.
Two street robberies reported in same hour
Unknown suspects committed two street robberies at gunpoint in the East Elk Grove during the same hour in March 19. No injuries were reported.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray told the Citizen that the robberies currently appear to be separate incidents.
The first robbery occurred around 5:14 p.m. at the 9500 block of Crisswell Drive.
Gray reported that three teenage boys confronted a pedestrian. One drew a firearm and ordered the victim to surrender property to him. The suspects then ran away after the victim obeyed his command. Gray said that police discovered the stolen property near the scene.
Authorities have few details of the suspects other than they are white males in their mid-teens.
The next robbery was reported around 5:50 p.m. at Lockford Court, which is six blocks away from Crisswell Drive.
Gray said that a man and a teenage boy robbed a bicyclist at the scene. One suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his early twenties, brandished a gun and pushed the victim off his or her bike. The other suspect, described as a white male in his late teens, then stole the bike and fled the scene. Gray said that police later found the stolen bike near the scene.
Readers with information about the robberies can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Attempted robbery reported to be a ‘joke’
Four unknown suspects allegedly attempted to rob a pedestrian in central Elk Grove during the afternoon of March 20. Officers were later told that the incident was a “joke,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported.
This case was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the 9600 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Gray said the suspects confronted the victim - one held a closed, folding knife while the other suspects demanded money. The Elk Grove police reported that suspects fled without stealing the victim’s property.
Authorities only described three of the suspects as white males in their late teens.
Readers with information about the robberies can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
