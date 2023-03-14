The memory of Seth Smith, a Cosumnes Oaks High School graduate, will be celebrated at a crab feed fundraiser in the Portuguese S.E.S. Hall on Saturday, March 18.
Proceeds will benefit the Seth Smith Memorial Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is running a scholarship fund for local high school students.
During the evening of June 15, 2020, a 60-year-old stranger fatally shot Smith while he was walking in his Berkeley neighborhood. The victim was a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student who had plans to begin his postgraduate education at the London School of Economics.
Berkeley police investigators arrested Tony Lorenzo Walker for Smith’s murder two months later. Last year, the defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he agreed to plea no-contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge in exchange for avoiding a jury trial. Walker reportedly expressed remorse for his offense, but he did not give a reason why he assaulted the victim who happened to be near Walker’s home.
Smith was a Clarksburg native whose mother, Michelle Rode-Smith is a teacher at Carroll Elementary School in Elk Grove. He was known to be a popular student at Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School where classmates celebrated, “Seth Day” and wore T-shirts that displayed his face. At Cosumnes Oaks High, he was heavily involved in the theater program where he enjoyed motivating classmates. The Seth Smith Memorial Scholarship is mainly focused on aiding students who also have a passion for theater.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen that her son was classmates with Smith at Cosumnes Oaks High.
“I had the honor of watching some of his performances,” she recalled. “He was a dynamic, young man who should be here with us today. His tragic killing shook our city and school district. We are a family that comes together in good times and in bad.”
Smith’s aunt, Kim Rode is helping organize the upcoming crab feed in his memory.
“People are ready to get back to some kind of normality and have a good time,” she told the Citizen. “And to do it in a way to raise money in the name of Seth is a wonderful thing.”
In addition to “restaurant quality” hot cooked crab, there will also be a raffle, a dessert auction, and a no-host bar operated by Elk Grove Lions.
Rode mentioned that the Seth Smith Memorial Foundation is interested in funding a summer drama camp for students who cannot otherwise afford that education. She said the foundation also seeks to purchase new books for Carroll Elementary’s library.
The March 18 crab feed will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $75 per person. The Portuguese S.E.S. Hall is at 10428 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove.
For information on ticket purchases and the Seth Smith Memorial Foundation, visit www.SethThomasSmith.org
Citizen staff writer Lance Armstrong contributed to this story.
