Members of the public, regardless of where they live, can get tested for COVID-19 at a new mobile center set up in Elk Grove.
Curative, a company that provides COVID-19 tests, brought the testing center to the new Albiani Recreation Center’s parking lot this month. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
The Curative staff conducts nasal swab tests that are then shipped to the company’s laboratory in Southern California. Shoshanna Gould, Curative’s regional partnership manager for Northern California, told the Citizen said that test results are typically reported within one to two days after reaching the lab.
Patients then receive the results via email, text message, or information on Curative’s website.
Curative previously worked with Sacramento County’s public health staff in operating COVID-19 vaccination sites at Cal Expo and McClellan Air Force Base.
“We’re excited to be (in Elk Grove) for testing during the fall and winter,” Gould said. “We’re expecting demand for testing to grow as we get closer to the holidays.”
She noted that her staff was busy this summer when COVID-19 Delta Variant cases arose.
“Now that so many people have gotten vaccinated, I think that the testing numbers have gone down a bit,” Gould said. “But we’re still seeing peaks, especially now that everyone is in school or going back to work in-person.”
People can set up testing appointments by registering at www.Curative.com or they can visit the Elk Grove testing center to get registered. Gould said that patients will be asked to fill out a questionnaire that asks if they were potentially exposed to COVID or exhibit COVID symptoms. She noted there is no cost for testing, even if a patient is uninsured.
The new testing site is a partnership between Curative and the Cosumnes Community Services District, which operates the Albiani Recreation Center.
“The district began the year by providing COVID-19 vaccination clinics to our community, so it feels right to continue to utilize our resources and community spaces to support residents during the pandemic by partnering with Curative to make COVID-19 testing more readily available in Elk Grove,” said Phil Lewis, the district’s parks and recreation administrator.
The Albiani Recreation Center is at 8830 Sharkey Ave.
