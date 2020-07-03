Two employees at the Raley’s supermarket in Elk Grove tested positive for COVID-19 in late June, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Citizen on July 3.
The first employee last reported to work on June 21, while the other staff member last worked on June 28, said Chelsea Minor, Raley’s corporate director of public affairs.
“We do not believe these two cases are related,” she added.
On July 3, the store was open for business at 4900 Elk Grove Blvd. in the East Franklin area. Minor said that the store underwent heavy cleaning since June 21.
“We have been through multiple cycles of sanitation of hard surfaces, handles, and common areas of the store,” she said. “Team members have all been notified and contact tracing was completed.”
The Sacramento County public health staff reported that 342 Elk Grove residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, as of July 2. Three of them reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications over the past four months. In Sacramento County, there have been 3,559 confirmed cases and 69 deaths to date. The county currently has 128 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized; 34 of them are in ICUs, according to the Sacramento County public health staff’s July 2 report.
Due to the county’s rise in COVID-19 cases, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye on July 2 ordered businesses such as restaurants, family entertainment centers, and movie theaters to temporarily stop their indoor services.
On July 1, Leatherby’s Family Creamery announced on Facebook they closed their Elk Grove restaurant after an employee tested positive. The infected employee is now quarantining at home, they said.
Leatherby’s staff said they are continuing their safety measures of taking the temperatures of employees, placing partitions between tables, and requiring employees to wear face coverings.
“We thank you for your patience, understanding, and patronage, and look forward to welcoming you back,” the restaurant chain said in a public statement.
