Sacramento County along with 12 counties in the Greater Sacramento region were placed under the state’s new stay-at-home order, starting at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.
State public health officials on Dec. 9 moved to activate the order when the region’s available Intensive Care Units (ICU) reportedly dropped to 14.3% while COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
This new order will last at least three weeks before the state evaluates the region’s ICU capacity to see if it’s above 15% in early January. Other affected counties in the Greater Sacramento region are Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba.
Sacramento County’s public health order on pandemic regulations was updated soon after the state announced its stay-at-home order for the local region.
“It is important that everyone take it upon themselves for at least three weeks to comply with the updated Sacramento County Health Order in an effort that can be effective in relieving pressure on our healthcare workers and hospital resources,” the county’s health officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a Dec. 9 press statement.
Sacramento County’s public health staff reported on Dec. 7 that Elk Grove experienced an increase of 621 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. They reported that on Dec. 7, the city had 4,564 cases since March while there were 3,943 cases reported on Nov. 30 since that same month. The county reported that 58 Elk Grove residents died from COVID since March.
As of Dec. 9, Sacramento County had 45,336 cases and 646 deaths since March. Of those confirmed cases, public health officials estimated that 33,382 “likely recovered” or more than 21 days have passed since they tested positive.
Public health officials reported that on Dec. 9, Sacramento County had 398 hospitalized COVID patients and 85 of them were placed in ICUs. The most recent number of hospitalizations broke the previous record of 281 cases in July 30.
As of press time, three regions, 36 counties, and 30.8 million California residents were affected by the state’s stay-at-home order that was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 4.
This new order discourages people from leaving their homes for non-essential travel or activities. Certain businesses must close during the order and they include hair salons, barbershops, museums, personal care services, bars, and family entertainment centers.
Restaurants cannot serve customers on-site, but they can still offer takeout and deliveries. Schools that reopened for in-person instruction this fall can remain open. The Elk Grove Unified School District continues to have their students take online classes or other forms of distance learning. Their district’s 67 campuses have been closed for in-person instruction since March.
All retails can also stay open as long as their capacity is no more than 20% with the exception of grocery stores that can have 35% capacity.
The state’s overnight curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for non-essential activities and travels remain in effect in the Sacramento region. In late November, Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright told the Citizen that his staff will continue to provide an educational approach regarding the state mandates.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones tested positive for COVID-19 last week. On Dec. 3, he reiterated that he will not ask his staff to enforce COVID-related orders in their county.
Jones said that his department lacks enough personnel to enforce the health orders, and he also said that enforcement of such orders raises questions.
“Should violators be cited at the scene and left to continue violating or should they be booked into jail?” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Should we use law enforcement to shut down businesses? What level of investigative resources should we dedicate to determine if someone is out of their home for an ‘essential purpose’? There are clearly more questions than answers.”
On Dec. 8, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors decided to shelf a proposed ordinance that enables law enforcement officers to cite business owners who willingly violate COVID-related public health orders. Penalties included a $10,000 fine, depending on the offense’s severity.
County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson told them his staff wanted to pull the item and instead return with a new proposal that focuses on reducing the number of private gatherings.
Board Chair Phil Serna supported the decision to not move the proposal forward.
“I think this is a prudent thing to do in terms of the sensitivity of trying to balance enforcement with limiting the virus transmission,” he said. “Something as important as this, I think, deserves the time necessary to think it carefully through.”
About 85 people called into that meeting during its public comment period; many expressed their concerns over the county’s proposed business ordinance.
New stay-at-home order’s restrictions
Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Greater Sacramento region will be placed under these new restrictions that will last at least three weeks:
-Restaurants must cease indoor and outdoor dining, and only provide takeout orders or deliveries.
-Retails can remain open, but limit their capacity at 20%.
-Grocery stores will be limited to 35% capacity.
-Bars, barbershops, hair salons, family entertainment centers, personal care services, museums, and live audience sports spaces must close their operations.
-These facilities or businesses can remain open only for outdoor activities as long as they practice social distancing and other COVID-mitigation measures: drive-in movie theaters, gymnasiums and fitness centers, places of worship (attendance limited to 25% capacity or fewer than 100 people), recreational places such as playgrounds, sports fields, and golf courses.
-These places can continue to provide indoor services: childcare centers, critical infrastructure, hotels that lodge critical infrastructure workers or homeless individuals), libraries, medical and dental care offices, and professional sports activities that lack audiences.
