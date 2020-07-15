The Elk Grove Unified School District’s 67 campuses will remain closed next month when the 2020-21 school year begins.
District officials on July 15 announced their decision to start the school year by only offering “distance learning” or online classes.
This move was prompted by reports of rising COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County as well as the growing challenge of adequately testing people for the illness in the county, District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said in a press statement.
“The goal for the entire Elk Grove Unified community is a safe and full return to school when health conditions allow,” he said.
Elk Grove Unified was one of California’s earliest school district to close all of their campuses in early March when relatives of a few students tested positive for COVID-19. The district then switched to online classes the following month and finished their 2019-20 school year in late May.
Early this summer, the district staff began planning a return to in-person learning at their schools in the new school year. In order to practice social distancing at school, they focused on a “transitional” model where students would only attend school on-half days and would then resume their classes online at home.
Parents who preferred distance learning would be given the option of keeping their children home and having them take online classes.
“Thanks to our community and their valued feedback, we have developed a flexible plan that enables us to respond and adapt effectively to changing health conditions,” Hoffman said in a press statement.
The July 15 decision to keep Elk Grove Unified schools closed was announced less than an hour after Sacramento County public health and education officials recommended that the county’s 13 public schools districts only offer online classes in August and September.
David Gordon, the superintendent of the Sacramento County Office of Education, issued the recommendation during an online press conference.
“We have jointly come to the conclusion that conditions are not safe enough for students, staff, and families to allow schools to open up in-person at this time,” he said.
Gordon added that his staff is focused on protecting the health and safety of nearly 240,000 students and 40,000 school employees across the county.
“No one more than us wants students to be able to return to school, return to their friends, return to their sports and extracurricular activities, but we go to do it in a way that protects the community and helps us slow this curve of infections,” he said.
Joining him at the press conference was Sacramento County’s Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson who called the campus closures a “temporary solution.” He said that the county is now experiencing more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases a week, compared to having only 2,000 cases during the pandemic’s first 19 weeks.
Beilenson also noted there are now testing supply issues in the country.
“(That) really impacts our ability to test students, contacts of students and teachers in an appropriate manner,” he said.
The health services director warned that the school closures could last beyond this fall if infections continue to rise in the county.
As of July 15, Sacramento County had 6,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths since March. The city of Elk Grove had 641 cases and six deaths during that period.
The Elk Grove school district’s 2020-21 school year begins on Aug. 3 when year-round elementary students on tracks B, C, D start school. Track A elementary students will begin on Aug. 24. The district’s middle and high school students start on Aug. 13.
