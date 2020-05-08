Sacramento County residents who lack COVID-19 symptoms can now get tested to see if they are infected at a drive-thru testing site in Sacramento’s Cal Expo. This testing is free of charge and is a part of the Project Baseline service.
The Sacramento County staff announced on May 6 that this site’s testing was expanded to include visitors who lack symptoms. Testing was previously only allowed for people who have mild symptoms that could be COVID-related, such as dry coughing, fever, and chills.
In order to get tested, a Sacramento County resident must first register his or her information, and schedule a testing appointment at the website, www.ProjectBaseline.com. After receiving an appointment, visitors will be asked to drive to the Cal Expo parking lot and remain in their vehicles where a staff member will walk up and perform COVID-19 tests on them.
Tested visitors will then be asked to wait 2-3 days for the test results that will be delivered either by telephone or email.
Organizers said that testing is strictly by appointment and the staff will not accept walk-ins and unregistered people.
The Project Baseline service was organized by Verily, Sacramento County Public Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the California Office of Emergency Services.
