COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in Elk Grove, as well as other parts of Sacramento County.
According to Sacramento County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which details COVID-19 cases by zip codes, Elk Grove has had 1,532 cases in the past 30 days in zip code 95624. It also shows that during the same period, there have been 1,459 cases in 95758, and 1,440 cases in 95757.
Sacramento County Department of Health Services’ Jan. 18 update shows a total of 23,391 COVID-19 cases and 211 deaths related to that disease in Elk Grove since March 2020.
This week, the county was reporting that its case rate was 190 cases per 100,000 residents, and the state had a case rate of 265.
The city of Elk Grove noted on its Facebook page on Jan. 12 that Sacramento County Public Health’s Jan. 7 update showed that the case rate for Elk Grove zip code 95757 was 222.5 per 100,000 residents, while 177.4 was announced for 95758, and 185.4 was reported for 95624.
Citing Sacramento County Public data from Jan. 7, the city noted that COVID-19 case rate numbers were generally higher in Elk Grove than for the rest of the county.
In sharing the county’s figures with its residents, the city of Elk Grove’s staff reported on Jan. 12 that the omicron variant is having a noticeable impact on case rates, as well as the county’s hospitalizations, noting that local, general hospitalizations had nearly doubled since the previous week. However, intensive care unit admissions remain relatively low, according to the county.
Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson Janna Haynes this week addressed the growing number of cases in Elk Grove.
She said that the reason for Elk Grove’s increasing number of cases could not be specified.
“There is nothing specific to point to in Elk Grove specifically, that accounts for this high number of cases,” Haynes said.
She added that the entire county is currently “experiencing huge (COVID-19) numbers.”
“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high and we continue to see the majority of hospitalization (and severe symptoms) being experienced by those that are not vaccinated,” Haynes said. “So, our main message is still that vaccination is our best protection against severe symptoms and hospitalization(s).”
The city’s staff, in their Jan. 12 Facebook announcement to Elk Grove residents, urged those residents to “do better” in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
“Each of us has the ability and resources available to protect ourselves, those we love, and vulnerable populations,” the city stated on its Facebook page. “Wear a mask in indoor, public spaces, keep your distance from others and get vaccinated and boosted.”
For information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Sacramento County, visit www.SacCounty.gov/COVID-19.
