In an effort to fight to spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Elk Grove city officials on March 19 closed all of the city’s facilities to the public. Essential city services such as public transit, law enforcement, and trash collection will still operate.
Sacramento County public officials issued a “stay-at-home” order to residents to only leave their homes to visit essential places and to avoid large gatherings. This order is currently set to remain in place until April 7, but county officials can still extend the order.
At Elk Grove City Hall, city employees who must work at city facilities are practicing social distancing while many staff members are working from home. Elk Grove residents can still report issues to the city staff via the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
The Elk Grove City Council will still hold their regularly scheduled meetings, but all Council members will participate via teleconferencing. Citizens can also submit comments to the City Council through the city’s website.
Local parks and fire service provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District also closed their fire stations and all of their recreation facilities to the public. The district’s parks and trails remain open – the parks staff advises visitors to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Changes at the city’s animal shelter
The city’s animal shelter staff temporarily suspended all non-essential services at their Union Park Way facility. They will only offer stray animal sheltering and lost pet redemption services.
Services such as adoptions have been suspended, while pet licenses will only be accepted by mail or through the animal shelter’s website.
The city staff announced that the animal service officers will still respond to service calls for cases such as dangerous dogs, animal bites, animal cruelty, injured animals, and dead animal disposal.
Residents who find animals that appear to be lost are advised to use social media services such as PetHarbor, Nextdoor, and Elk Grove Pets Lost and Found. Stray animals can still be taken to the city’s animal shelter, but visitors must first make an appointment by calling (916) 687-3042.
For questions about the animal shelter’s services, contact them at (916) 687-3042 or email animalservices@elkgrovepd.org.
