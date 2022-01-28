Jaclyn Moreno, a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat, this week expressed frustration with the shortage of COVID-19 tests.
Moreno, who currently serves as board president of the Cosumnes Community Service District, said that after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, she self-quarantined at home for 10 days, due to a shortage of test kits.
“Here I (was) stuck in isolation, because I still have no test kit,” she recalled. “So, I think that it just really brought to light that as a county, we are just not prepared. And I really don’t understand why. COVID(-19) has been around for almost two years. We knew omicron was coming, because it started in another country, and we still weren’t prepared. We still aren’t prepared.”
Moreno noted that with current shortages in COVID-19 test kits, she was fortunate to have had six test kits in her home at the time she began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Each member of her family took one of those tests, which resulted in Moreno and her 14-year-old daughter testing positive, and her husband and 12-year-old daughter testing negative.
Under the guidance of her healthcare provider, Moreno was told to isolate at home until she tested negative.
“Well, we didn’t have any test kits left, so I ended up having to self-isolate for 10 days in my room,” Moreno said. “Symptoms were gone after the third day, and I was stuck in my room trying to follow county and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, hoping that there would be a test kit and there never was.”
Moreno mentioned that she was fortunate to have had the opportunity to do some work from home, although she did lose part of her income.
The Morenos were eventually able to acquire a couple more test kits, which they used for testing their children to make sure they could return to school.
“So, we used all the test kits on them – the last test kits that we had,” Moreno said. “They tested negative, and so they were able to go back to school the next day, which was great.”
Meanwhile, Moreno remained quarantined, and she pondered what it would be like if her family could not meet the financial challenges that can result from quarantining.
“I think other families are put in this impossible place: Do I follow CDC guidelines and stay isolated for 10 days, since I don’t have test kits, and put my family at financial risk?” she said.
Moreno added that she believes that the government that initiates mandates should step in and help families figure out how to follow those mandates.
After only experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms, Moreno remains a proponent of people getting vaccinated for this virus.
“People that are unvaccinated and that get COVID(-19) are being hospitalized at higher rates than people that are vaccinated,” she said. “The hospital beds are filled with people that are unvaccinated. The data is there.
“It shows us that although the vaccination doesn’t maybe prevent you from testing positive, it can prevent you from having a more serious version of the disease and being placed in a hospital and on a ventilator.”
Moreno encouraged those who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 to get their shots.
“Please get vaccinated, get boosted, make sure you take care of yourself and your loved ones,” she said.
Moreno is a director of the Cosumnes Community Services District board, which governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. She entered the board of supervisors’ race last year after longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli announced that he was not running for reelection. Moreno’s opponents are Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and Isleton resident Vernon Swart.
