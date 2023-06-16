Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen, on June 12, spoke to the Citizen about his plan to run for reelection next year. His third and current term continues until December 2024.
“These past nine years, you’ve seen a lot of transformation for the better, and I’d like to continue,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege and honor of being a part of that (transformation), and there are things I would like to finish up. So, that’s really why I’m doing it. And I still have a strong desire to serve.”
Suen, who is also a civil engineer, identified some of the city’s unfinished projects as Project Elevate, which is a high-end, mixed-use development on city property at Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards, the Kammerer Road traffic relief project, the Whitelock Parkway/Highway 99 interchange, and bringing light rail from Sacramento into Elk Grove.
Suen represents District 1, which mostly lies between Laguna and Elk Grove boulevards, Interstate 5 and Highway 99. He joined the council in 2014 via a council appointment to succeed current Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, who was elected to the state Assembly that year. Suen was first directly elected to the council in 2016, after defeating his lone opponent, John Phair. Two years later, he remained on the council after losing to now-former Mayor Steve Ly in Elk Grove’s mayoral election.
Suen’s background includes experience in land-use planning, transportation, water resources, and flood management.
Asked to speak about what things he is most proud of during his service as a council member, Suen responded, “A bunch of things.”
“The decision to acquire the Railroad Street property and be a catalyst for reinvigorating Old Town (Elk Grove), and so, now you see Dust Bowl Brewing (Co.), soon to have LowBrau(‘s Slow and Low Smokehouse).
“And our one-day permitting (to be more) business-friendly; the Diversity and Inclusion Commission that is reinforcing that we’re a city that’s inclusive to all; maintaining our fiscally conservative practices that enabled us, I think, to weather the COVID-19 pandemic better than other places.”
Suen added that he is also proud of the city’s commitment to providing affordable housing, and the completion of the aquatic center, community center, senior center, veterans’ hall, and The Preserve, off Elk Grove Boulevard, along Civic Center Drive.
Having lived in Elk Grove with his family for the past 22 years, Suen noted that he is encouraged by the progress of the city.
“I just remember people weren’t very excited to be from Elk Grove,” he said. “And to hear now that people really love Elk Grove, and you hear it, you talk to them. They love the city they live in, they love the parks or the camaraderie (in the neighborhoods).
“People feel safe here, our homelessness is contained. They’re seeing things like Whole Foods coming into town and Nordstrom Rack and Pig Latin, that new restaurant that opened up, and festivals, brew(eries) and the wineries.”
Suen referred to Elk Grove as an anomaly in terms of its police department.
“You see places around the nation, or at least the state, that seem to be in some places at odds with law enforcement,” he said. “Our community embraces it, and I think that’s a testament to our PD, and our leadership there, and our PD officers.”
He also mentioned the general condition of Elk Grove’s roads.
“Our roads are in the best condition in the region,” he said. “There’s so many things that our residents should feel proud of, and (for) me, as one of the leaders of the city, I am extremely proud of all the accomplishments. And it has taken a lot of work behind the scenes.”
Suen was also asked to speak about any specific improvements he desires for District 1.
“Any one thing in my district isn’t going to be different than what I would want for the whole city,” he said. “You know, maintaining public safety, homelessness, our parks. I mean, my district, it’s mostly built out.”
Suen noted that he has built a strong reputation for community engagement, which he plans to continue if he is reelected.
“Yeah, just continue to engage with the community and make sure their needs are met,” he said. “Dealing with the homelessness has been the biggest one for folks, and I feel like we’ve been able to address it pretty well here in this district. And now, I would still love to see more fun things to do for folks. But again, it’s a city party as a whole that my district will also benefit.
“But other than that, it is engaging with folks and just making sure that they’re taken care of.”
