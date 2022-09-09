The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, is fully open for motorists more than two years ahead of schedule, Caltrans announced on Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares told a group of local officials, Caltrans employees and contractors at the Eschinger Road exit. “And at that time, we committed, and we promised to you that we would finish this multimillion-dollar project by November 2024.
“Well, I checked my calendar this morning. It’s Sept. 1, 2022 … more than two years ahead of schedule.”
Tavares congratulated Amarjeet Benipal, the director of Caltrans District 3, for the speedy construction. Benipal’s district includes the Greater Sacramento region and extends north to Butte County.
“We are very proud of our partners, our department and our construction community to be able to accomplish this feat two years ahead of time,” Benipal told the Valley Oak Press.
The $208 million project removed the southbound McConnell underpass that went beneath the Union Pacific railroad tracks, replacing it with a single structure that includes the north- and southbound lanes. It also replaced four bridges over Cosumnes River and renovated the Dillard Road overpass.
Benipal said tangible improvements for drivers include a safer roadbed and wider shoulders. The new structure is also less vulnerable to flooding than the McConnell underpass.
Caltrans spokesperson Angela Daprato said remaining work is a matter of “putting the details on” the new structures and will not affect motorists. She said the work will wrap up by November.
The Eschinger Road entrance and exit on Highway 99, which have been closed during construction, reopened the evening of Sept. 1. Benipal said the onramp there has been reconfigured so agricultural traffic has space to accelerate onto the highway.
In a speech, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen linked the project to Elk Grove’s history as a stop on Lincoln Highway, which brought travelers “in search of work, wealth and a better quality of life.”
“Today, State Route 99 serves as a major gateway into Elk Grove, providing residents, visitors with critical access into our city and our region,” she said. “Bringing the Cosumnes Bridge up to modern-day travel standards improves safety and mobility for more than 70,000 drivers who venture along this stretch of the roadway each and every day.”
Singh-Allen noted that the improvements would support the city’s efforts to develop its southeast area. She later told the Citizen that the infrastructure would ease access to McConnell Winery and the new Sky River Casino.
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli said that, in 50 years of commuting on Highway 99, he has seen an increase in traffic and the amount of freight on the highway.
“This is going to be a vastly more safe commute route and movement of people and goods,” Nottoli said.
“I know (this project) will serve Sacramento County residents and Elk Grove residents and Galt residents — this community as a whole, folks up and down the 99 corridor — for many years to come,” Nottoli said.
Caltrans received certificates of recognition from representatives of Assemblymember Jim Cooper and Rep. Ami Bera. Cooper also sent a certificate for the lead contractor on the project, Granite Construction.
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, who is campaigning to represent Sacramento County’s Supervisor District 3 when Nottoli retires this year, attended the ribbon-cutting. Hume said he uses Highway 99 to commute between Elk Grove and Galt and observed the rise in congestion. The renovations will improve throughput and safety, he continued.
After the officials cut the ribbon on the Eschinger Road onramp, several cars became the first to use the renovated entrance.
