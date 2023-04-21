An old-fashioned, Elk Grove tradition carried on at the Elk Grove Boulevard fire station on April 18 when a dozen Cosumnes Fire personnel ceremonially “pushed” their new fire engine into service.
They gathered at the front of the gray and red engine and pushed it into the station bay where firefighters then loaded equipment into the vehicle and prepared it for duty that day.
This “push in” ceremony dates to the days when Elk Grove firefighters used horses to pull their fire engines and they had to detach the horses from the wagons before storing the apparatuses, Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez told the Citizen.
“It’s just a good memory of the original days of the traditions of the fire service,” he said.
The fire staff held the “push-in” ceremony for the Pierce Type I fire engine that was custom-built in Wisconsin and delivered to Cosumnes Fire last September. This vehicle, which can hold 750 gallons of water, is a replacement for a 17-year-old engine at Station 71.
“It was time to replace that engine - in 15 years, we’ll order a new engine,” Rodriguez said. “It’s about safety, mileage, and maintenance – the older they get, the more maintenance they require. It’s more cost-effective to replace it as time goes on.”
The fire chief said that plans are to use the new engine for the next 15 years and then place it into the reserve fleet for five years.
In 2021, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board approved a contract with the Sacramento firm, Golden State Fire Apparatus Inc. to order two fire engines that are customized to fit Cosumnes Fire’s needs. The district started a lease-purchase agreement for a $700,000 engine and a $656,200 for a smaller engine, according to a CSD report. Last December, one of the CSD’s fire stations in Galt had their new fire engine ready for duty. The fire department formed a Fire Apparatus Committee that spent more than a year designing and planning the engines before they were built.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin McLean, the apparatus committee chair, said that the engines of neighboring fire agencies looked similar. He explained that was why they chose a unique color scheme of dark red and gray for their department’s future engines. McLean added that the Elk Grove station’s new engine is lower to the ground so that firefighters can easily access hoses and other equipment from the vehicle.
Rodriguez told the Citizen that the new engine has a device that enables firefighters to send cell phone alerts to drivers about approaching fire vehicles that are traveling to an emergency.
“We’ll be continuing our response to this community at over 3,100 calls a year and growing,” the fire chief said about the new fire engine.
CSD Director Angela Spease said that she got to ride in that engine during last year’s Veterans Day parade in Elk Grove.
“It’s new and it’s very timely,” she said.
Her board colleague, Peter Sakaris who is a retired Cosumnes firefighter, said that the new engine is designed to fit the local community’s needs.
“We’re getting the equipment that can keep up with the call volume we have,” he said. “The call volume is not reducing; it’s getting more and more.”
