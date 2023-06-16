Elk Grove’s Measure E sales tax went into effect in April and some of the new funds are expected to support the Cosumnes Fire Department later this year.
Under the tax rate approved by most Elk Grove voters last November, the sales tax rate rose from 7.75 to 8.75%.
Measure E’s proponents estimate that the new rate could generate $21.5 million a year. The city of Elk Grove will collect and allocate 37% of the funds to the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), which operates Cosumnes Fire. Their fire agency will receive two-thirds of the CSD’s amount, according to the district’s agreement with the city.
Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez detailed his agency’s plans for Measure E-funded projects during an interview with the Citizen. These plans will be reviewed for approval when the CSD’s proposed 2023-24 and 2024-25 budgets will be presented to the CSD board on June 21.
The fire agency’s top priority for that new fund is to hire up to 18 firefighters within the next two years. Under the proposed Measure E budget plan, the CSD will spend $960,000 on hiring in the 2023-24 fiscal year, and $1.7 million in the following year.
Cosumnes Fire ultimately wants to reduce the fire and paramedic personnel’s travel time to emergencies in Elk Grove and Galt. The National Fire Protection Association’s standard travel time for urban areas is four minutes. Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez said that his staff is averaging six minutes.
“We’re behind by two or two and a half minutes in most areas, so we need to close that gap,” he told the Citizen on June 8.
His fire agency serves a 157-square-mile area that runs from Elk Grove to the north and Galt to the south. They responded to more than 24,500 emergency calls last year, according to the agency’s data.
Rodriguez explained that one factor behind the slower travel time is that after one “resource” or crew leaves for an emergency call, another call is then made to the fire staff to answer.
“The next closest resources will take a lot longer to get there,” he said. “So, by having more resources in the general area, we’re able to respond quicker on those times we get two or three calls that stack up in the general area.”
The fire agency’s goal is to expand their firefighter staff by 18 firefighters rather than fill staff vacancies, Rodriguez said. There are also plans to open Fire Station 77 on Poppy Ridge Road early next year. Cosumnes Fire’s ninth station will primarily serve southern Elk Grove communities such as Laguna Ridge, Madeira and the Sky River Casino area. Rodriguez said this station will also help cover areas served by other fire stations.
As for the Measure E funding, Rodriguez said that he will first wait and see over the next six months how much city sales tax dollars will be generated before moving forward with the plan to hire firefighters. If the revenues are less than anticipated, then his fire agency will have to scale back their plans.
“The responsible thing to do is to actually see how much money we’re receiving on a monthly basis,” he said.
Cosumnes Fire is also waiting to see if FEMA will approve their application for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant before moving forward with the plan to train fire academy cadets and hire them.
“If we’re successful with the grant, we’ll hire the 18 (firefighters) and then we’ll have enough funding to offset the difference and ongoing (expenses) into the future,” Rodriguez said.
Besides hiring more firefighters, the fire staff is proposing improvements to their fire department’s infrastructure, such as repairing Station 73’s worn out driveway at Bond Road. Rodriguez said that in later years, they want to renovate Station 71 on Elk Grove Boulevard, which is the department’s oldest station.
Also planned is $1 million in technology improvements, such as replacing the fire department’s aging 911 alert system and working with the city of Elk Grove to upgrade its turn signals to better allow fire crews to turn the stop lights green and allow them to rush to emergencies. Rodriguez said that his agency’s fire vehicles have devices that can control traffic signals from a few blocks away.
“It turns the light green and now you can proceed directly to the emergency location with pretty much all green lights unless a citizen pushes a crosswalk signal, then that takes priority,” he said. “And you can’t control a train.”
The CSD’s Measure E funding plans for its fire and parks departments will be presented to the CSD board at their June 21 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at the CSD Administration building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
