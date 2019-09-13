Cosumnes Fire Department officials want a new home for their emergency medical services division. Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin said that the staff now works out of a temporary facility at the department’s headquarters. He described that building as a “double-wide, manufactured residence.”
McLaughlin’s staff wants to move the medical division to a 10,400-square-foot industrial building that houses the Golden State Door business. This site is next to the fire department’s headquarters in south Elk Grove.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Sept. 4 approved a financing plan to purchase that 0.91-acre property at 10551 East Stockton Blvd. for $1.5 million.
“The building is quite substantial,” CSD Board President Gil Albiani said at the meeting. “It’s been looked at by inspectors to make sure it would be suitable for the uses we have for it.”
The CSD board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
McLaughlin told the Citizen there are also plans to open a logistics facility at the property’s warehouse where the CSD staff can store firefighting and parks equipment. He said his staff hopes to move into the site later this year after the financing agreement is made.
They plan to make minor upgrades to the facility before moving in, McLaughlin said.
Under the new financing plan, the district would gradually pay off the property’s cost through a “lease-leaseback” agreement.
Jeremy Edwards, the CSD’s finance manager, said that a combination of the district’s general funds and fire impact fees will cover the property deal’s $1.5 million cost. That property value was determined by an appraisal made last October.
The current property owner’s Bob and Letty Montgomery desire to close their business and sell their property to the CSD, according to a CSD staff report.
