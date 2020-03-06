Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) is forming an advisory committee, and they seek volunteers to help guide them on park projects and park maintenance budgets.
This group will focus on the district’s Landscape & Lighting District, which is the CSD’s system that manages the maintenance of Elk Grove’s parks and streetscapes. Organizers want the advisors to help connect the parks staff with more community members.
“The creation of this committee grew out of a desire to engage residents in the process of park and landscape maintenance,” CSD Management Analyst Josh Branco said.
He mentioned that every new CSD park has a public outreach campaign to gather feedback from the park’s neighbors on the park’s design. Committee members can boost participation in the district staff’s outreach meetings, Branco said.
Plans are to have the 16-member advisory committee meet six times a year. The district staff desires advisors who can give them updates on their local parks’ quality of maintenance and to help with volunteer maintenance events. There will also be a seat reserved for a high school student in either grades 9, 10, or 11.
Each committee member will serve a three-year term. Applications to join the committee are due by 5 p.m. on March 25. For more information about the committee or to obtain an application, visit the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com/AdvisoryCommittee or call Branco at (916) 405-5300.
