Local parks and fire service provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) has canceled their recreation programming and community events, and kept most of their recreation facilities closed since mid-March, due to the novel coronavirus situation.
During the CSD board’s March 18 meeting, CSD Chief Administrative Officer Nitish Sharma estimated that their district could lose nearly $700,000 a month in lost revenues from recreation activities.
The district is now facing an estimated $2 million loss in recreation service revenues in the current fiscal year, depending on how long Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order will last.
Board members will hear more details about the district’s revenue losses when Sharma presents a district budget update to them on May 6. The district staff will also address their contingency plan for adjusting the budget to absorb the impacts caused by the coronavirus-related losses.
A CSD staff report stated that the district has a $3.3 million reserve in their current budget, and those reserve funds may be affected by the coronavirus impacts on CSD services.
“Nevertheless, with these reserves, the district is better prepared to weather the public health crisis and unfolding economic downturn,” Sharma stated in his staff report.
The current 2019-20 fiscal year budget was earlier planned with expectations of $6.6 million in recreation revenues from July 2019 through this March, but the staff reported that the actual amount is $4.7 million.
The district’s budgeted expenditures in its general fund also dropped from the budgeted $96 million to $64 million over the past three quarters. CSD administrators said in their report that the expenditures will continue to decline. They said their contingency plan could save the district $700,000 to offset potential losses from the recreation services.
For the final three months of the district’s fiscal year, the CSD staff plans to execute a fiscal contingency plan to offset losses, request federal aid to reimburse the district’s coronavirus-related labor and supply costs, create a long-term financial plan, and analyze the district’s unfunded employee pension obligations.
The CSD board’s May 6 meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held online via the Zoom application. For access to the meeting and to submit public comments, visit https://www.yourcsd.com/896/Remote-Board-Meeting.
