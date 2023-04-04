Joshua Green, the general manager of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), plans to leave the district to work for the Sky River Casino next month.
“I’m just working down the road, and I’ll stay in the community,” he told the Citizen.
The district announced Green’s decision on April 3. He was hired as the casino’s vice president of government and community affairs.
Sky River is operated by the private company Boyd Gaming and their Elk Grove casino sits on land owned by the Wilton Rancheria.
Retired Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright previously worked as Sky River’s government and community affairs vice president after the casino opened last August. He became the director of protective services for Sutter Health in February, according to his online resume.
Green will work as the casino’s liaison with local government agencies and community organizations.
“(I’ll) continue to build off the great work that Tim started and maintain community connections with the Sky River organization, and continue to bridge conversations with local governments and be a big part of it in supporting local nonprofits and agencies in Elk Grove, which I love,” Green said.
He is leaving the CSD after serving as its general manager for four years. The CSD operates the Cosumnes Fire Department, and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
CSD Board President Gil Albiani praised Green’s work as the general manager.
“The entire board of directors is saddened by his departure, but this opportunity makes sense for Josh and Sky River,” he said in a press statement. “All of us wish him well and are very pleased that in his new role, he remains an important local asset and a part of the Elk Grove community.”
Green joined the CSD in 2017 to become its parks administrator after he spent 17 years working for the city of Portland’s parks and recreation system. He said that started out as a lifeguard and a musical theater teacher in Portland.
“I’ve been in the public sector for a little over 20 years,” Green, 39, said while he’s moving into the casino business. “It’s an intriguing opportunity to learn something new.”
As the CSD’s general manager, he led the district through three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSD parks staff followed public health mandates and closed their recreation facilities during the pandemic’s early months. The Cosumnes Fire staff later helped facilitate mass COVID vaccinations in the Cosumnes Oaks High School parking lot after limited supplies of the vaccine became available in early 2021.
Despite the challenges of running the parks system and the fire department during the pandemic, the CSD still started or completed several large projects such as the Elk Grove Nature Park, Morse Community Park’s future recreation center, and the construction of Fire Station 77 at Poppy Ridge Road in south Elk Grove.
“There are a lot of great upcoming projects and seeing those projects through will be very important,” Green said.
He noted that the district hired more firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, and they also saved money in a budget stabilization fund to use during uncertain financial times. The general manager often credited the work of the district staff and the directors during his interview.
“In the general manager’s role, you don’t do it by yourself,” Green said. “I always had a great team around me.”
Green plans to begin his new position at the casino in mid-May. The CSD board did not formally begin the search for Green’s successor as general manager, as of press time.
He shared advice for future general managers.
“Take care of the people working for the district so they can take care of the community,” Green said.
Chris Gibase, the president/CEO of Sky River Casino, was not available for comment as of press time.
