The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Aug. 3 expressed support for the Elk Grove city tax measure that’s bound for the November ballot.
If passed by the majority of Elk Grove voters, this measure will increase sales taxes by 1-cent per dollar. The city currently has a 7.75% tax rate.
This measure was drafted after city and CSD staff members spent six months surveying Elk Grove residents about matters their local governments should prioritize such as policing, public safety, and homeless assistance.
“It’s a good idea that we let the citizens decide on what we’re going to do here,” CSD Director Jim Luttrell said at the CSD board meeting. “The numbers of what we need for public safety are really high, so I think that will help this and I hope the people of Elk Grove will understand the need for this.”
As part of the tax measure’s plan, funds would be dedicated to the city’s police and public works services as well as the CSD’s fire department and parks system. The Elk Grove city staff reported to the City Council on July 27 that the tax measure could generate an estimated $21.3 million a year. Council members voted 4-1 to approve the placement of the “Safety & Quality of Life Measure” on the ballot.
In the following week, CSD directors praised this action during their board meeting and Director Gil Albiani called for a resolution to express their support of the measure.
Director Rod Brewer, who is running for the Elk Grove City Council this November, said that the tax measure’s funds are needed to serve a growing population of 178,000 residents. He mentioned his experience of cutting the CSD budget during the late 2000s recession.
“I hope that the voters will do the right thing with what’s presented before them,” Brewer said.
“We are investing in our ourselves, investing in our community, and we’re looking to make Elk Grove a better, stronger, and more livable place.”
In his board presentation, CSD General Manager Joshua Green detailed his staff’s work in public outreach before the tax measure was proposed. He noted a survey of 771 people that was conducted last month and said that 64% of them said they would support the tax measure.
Green also spoke about the Cosumnes Fire Department’s desire to lower its emergency response time in arriving to incidents. He said that 75% of their calls are medical cases and that their response time is a little over seven minutes. The district’s goal is fewer than six minutes, while the national average is five minutes. Green mentioned his district’s future fire station at Poppy Ridge Road in Elk Grove and said more work is needed to reduce the response time.
“With the addition of Station 77, that (response time) number will get better, but it’s still not where it needs to be to really provide the level of service we desire to give the community,” he said.
Green later addressed the CSD’s system of 101 parks and 100 acres of open space in Elk Grove that needed to be maintained.
“We also have a backlog of tens of millions of dollars of deferred and unfunded maintenance for our parks and recreation system,” he said.
CSD Board President Jaclyn Moreno, who is running for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, asked Green if the tax measure will have a funding plan prior to the election so “voters will have a better idea on what the money is going to be spent on.”
The general manager replied there is not such a plan in place, but he pointed at the previously mentioned services that would be eligible for the tax measure’s funding.
Before the board approved the resolution to support measure’s advancement to the ballot, Moreno said that she wanted the district staff to stay engaged with citizens on the tax measure plans.
“I do think that if this does pass then I’d love to see the same effort community continue throughout the life of this measure, (and) to make sure we’re putting the money where the taxpayers and the people who live here feel like it should go,” she said.
