Ground was broken on March 22 for the Cosumnes Fire Department’s ninth fire station, which will mainly serve southern Elk Grove and help protect the Sky River Casino site.
Station 77 is a $12.3 million project that will be built near the corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Fire Poppy Road. Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials plan to open the 9,000-square-foot facility in fall 2023.
This station will be the district’s first new station in more than 20 years. Station 76 on Sheldon Road was built when their fire agency was the Elk Grove Fire Department in 2001.
Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez told the Citizen that the future station will help reduce his staff’s emergency response times.
“It’ll greatly assist us with improving our response times to the community, providing the service that’s expected and deserved, and growing responsibly as the community grows,” he said.
Rodriguez said there are plans to begin training a fire academy class this summer and to hire 20-25 more firefighters this year, which will help the department keep up with service demands.
In her speech at for the groundbreaking ceremony, CSD Board President Jaclyn Moreno said the fire department’s current response time averages seven-and-a-half minutes, which is about two-and-a-half minutes slower than the national standard for fire agencies.
“The addition of this fire station with life-saving equipment and highly trained personnel will shave off seconds and even minutes on emergency response times in this fast-growing area of Elk Grove as well as other areas in our district,” she said.
Station 77 was previously planned for more than 15 years, but the project advanced in 2020 when then-Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin told the CSD board that the facility was needed since traffic on Elk Grove Boulevard often impacted fire crews that traveled to Poppy Ridge Road.
The board last December awarded an $8.9 million contract with D.L. Falk Construction of Hayward. They also approved additional expenses such as $1.7 million for fire apparatus purchases and $600,000 for design costs. A design committee of Cosumnes Fire staff was also involved in the project.
The Station 77 site is neighbored by Cosumnes River College’s Elk Grove Center as well as new housing developments in Elk Grove’s rapidly growing Southeast Policy Area. Cosumnes Oaks High School lies a few blocks north of the station.
“We’re located really at the precipice of development in Elk Grove at the moment,” the CSD’s planning, design, and construction chief, Paul Mewton said. “Look around you and you’ll see this amazing development going on.”
He mentioned that the station will have a three-bay facility that can house vehicles such as a ladder truck, a wildland fire engine, and an ambulance. Station 77 will also be the CSD’s first fire facility that follows guidelines set by their district’s Climate Action Plan. Mewton said there will be an energy-efficient lighting system, an electrified heating system, and electric vehicle charging stations.
The Sky River Casino site is a few miles southeast of the fire station and was clearly visible during the station’s groundbreaking event. Leaders from the casino’s owner, the Wilton Rancheria, joined the gathering and ceremonially honored the station land. Their tribal chair, Jesus Tarango, told the Citizen that the casino’s construction is still on schedule and under-budget. Plans are to open the Sky River Casino this fall.
“This is one of those things where we’re all the same because we’re going to get the same services,” Tarango said about the station’s ceremony. “It’s beautiful to be included in that, and to come in and ask our ancestors to bless the ground.”
