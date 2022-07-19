Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials envision a community park at Elk Grove’s southern border, and they will propose an $8 million purchase of 100 acres for that project. The CSD board will review this plan at their July 20 meeting.
“The district is excited to secure park acreage for our growing community with funds that are dedicated to parkland acquisition and development,” CSD Parks Administrator Phil Lewis told the Citizen.
Plans are to purchase two neighboring lots of agricultural land south of Kammerer Road near Promenade and Lent Ranch parkways. This proposed park site is less than half a mile from the Sky River Casino, and it also borders the Sterling Meadows residential development, Lent Ranch, and the McConnell Estates Winery. If approved by the CSD board, the 100-acre park site would be smaller than the 122-acre Elk Grove Regional Park.
Composing this site is a 94-acre lot owned by the Alan C. Wackman Land Trust, and a 6-acre lot owned by the Wackman Family Trust, according to the Sacramento County Assessor’s Office.
The properties lie outside the Elk Grove city limits, but they’re still within the CSD parks and recreation service area, Lewis told the Citizen.
In his report to the board, Lewis stated that securing parkland is “essential” to meet the needs of Elk Grove’s growing population. He noted that the Elk Grove Climate Action Plan estimates that the city will have more than 291,000 residents by the year 2050. More than 178,000 people currently live in Elk Grove.
Lewis stated that their district’s parks facilities are less than half the size of the median national average.
“The purchase of this 100-acre property will allow the district to increase access to nature in our growing community as well as improve the acres per park as compared to the national median,” his report stated.
The CSD’s 2018 parks and recreation master plan has the goal of providing 5 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents in the district’s service area. This plan defines a “community park” as a location that can serve residents who live within two miles of the park site in a suburban area.
Under the CSD’s $8 million purchase plan, the district will pay $5 million in debt financing and $3 million in park impact fees and Quimby fees. They will also spend $400,000 in Quimby fees to pay for property evaluation and closing costs.
The CSD board’s July 20 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the CSD Administration Office, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
